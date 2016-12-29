× Police continue search for hit-and-run driver 4 months after fatal Shelbyville crash

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Police continue to search for a hit-and-run driver four months after the death of a man in Shelbyville.

On Monday, Aug. 29, Joshua Turner, 20, was riding home in a truck with three other people along State Road 9 at County Road 950 South in Shelby County when he climbed atop the moving vehicle.

Friends said he’d joked about “car surfing”; the driver slowed to about 20 mph when Turner fell off of the vehicle.

The driver of the truck pulled to the side of the road and said he was ready to help Turner when a car hit him and then left the scene. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses didn’t get a good look at the other vehicle, which they said was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver didn’t stop after the crash.

Turner died instantly as a result of massive trauma to his body.

Turner’s family and friends are asking anyone with information about the case to step forward and contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661.