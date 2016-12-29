× Police: Teen arrested after sexually assaulting woman at hotel, kidnapping security guard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a 16-year-old on several charges in connection with a sexual assault and kidnapping case that started at a northeast side hotel early Thursday morning.

According to IMPD, a female invited the 16-year-old suspect to the Suburban Extended Stay Northeast, 8055 Bash St. Officers say the two had recently met during the fights at Castleton Square Mall earlier this week. It was unclear if they were involved in the actual fights or were simply at the mall when the fights broke out.

At some point, the woman says the teenage suspect sexually assaulted her. She called for help, although it’s unclear how she alerted security. A female security guard eventually came to the room. At that point, the teen allegedly assaulted the security guard and took her at gunpoint to her own car, investigators said.

They drove around for a while. Around 6 a.m., an IMPD officer saw the car in the area of 34th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, where a traffic stop was initiated. The teen was taken into custody.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident and they’re continuing their investigation, talking to both of the female victims.