Snow showers, windy and colder tonight

Posted 4:36 PM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 04:53PM, December 29, 2016
wxin-default

SNOW SHOWERS ARRIVE

Colder air is surging into central Indiana late Thursday on brisk north west winds.  Gusts have reached 40 mph in Indianapolis as a new cold front will sweeps the state. A more seasonal chill settles in to end the work week.

lsr-5-line-wind-gusts

As of Thursday, a streak of 9 consecutive days of above normal temperatures continues with an official high of 41° at 2:03 PM.  We have not had a afternoon below 40° since Tuesday December 20th.

wxin-default

The cooler air brigs along a few snow showers late Thursday.  These brief and often vigorous downpours of snow will briefly reduce visibility and put down just enough of a coating of snow to create some slick spots.  The coverage of the snow showers may reach 20 to 30% coverage of the area before midnight.

wxin-default

RADAR 4:25 PM Thursday

Snow showers will scatter and diminish later. Forecast 7 PM

COLDER TONIGHT

the winds will remain quite brisk through sunrise so plan on a much colder feel.  Temperatures will dip into the 20s by sunrise but combined with the west-northwest winds, the wind chill could reach single digits in some areas ear;ly friday morning.

adi-18z-rpm-4km-wind-chill