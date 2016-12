× Southbound I-65 closed near Seymour after crash involving semi

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – A jackknifed semi is causing problems for drivers in Jackson County.

According to Indiana State Police, southbound I-65 is closed south of exit 55 (State Road 11) due to the crash. ISP expected a “lengthy closure” for cleanup.

State police said the backup was already three miles. Drivers should take State Road 11 or U.S. 31.