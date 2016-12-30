× Butler basketball team’s flight diverted to Pittsburgh after plane experiences ‘cabin pressure issues’

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Butler University men’s basketball team made an unexpected stop in Pittsburgh after its flight experienced trouble early Friday morning.

The team was returning from New York after losing its Big East opener to St. John’s. The plane experienced “cabin pressure issues” and landed safely in Pittsburgh, according to a 12:30 a.m. tweet from the team’s account.

According to John Dedman with Butler Athletics, the team stayed the night in Pittsburgh. Details of the team’s return to Indianapolis were still being worked out.

The Bulldogs host Providence Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.