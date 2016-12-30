Carmel man accused of selling fake golf clubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. - Two major golf manufacturers are suing a Carmel man for allegedly selling counterfeit golf clubs online.

Acushnet Company, which makes Titleist clubs and Scott Cameron putters, and the Roger Cleveland Golf Company are suing George Nunns of Carmel for allegedly "manufacturing, promoting and otherwise advertising, distributing, selling and offering for sale counterfeit and infringing golf clubs and golf accessories, including club grips, shaft bands and weighs, bearing trademarks which are counterfeits and/or infringements of the Acushnet Marks and golf equipment."

The 22-page complaint asks Nunns to stop his operations immediately and is asking for $2 million per counterfeit club.

Nunns declined a formal interview with FOX59, but said he believes he's innocent and that's he's working with the manufacturers on their investigation into his merchandise.

Prairie View Golf Academy Director of Instruction Sean Bolduc said counterfeit clubs are not something he sees often, but they are definitely here in central Indiana.

He advises if you are looking for new golf clubs to see a PGA Professional and if you are going to buy something online to be careful.