× FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: December 30

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday Night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BEN DAVIS’S JOSH BREWER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a hard-fought matchup on the road at Brebeuf, Ben Davis had a two point advantage in the fourth quarter. In transition, the Giants' Josh Brewer squared up the situation and noticed just one Brebeuf player in between him and the basket. In an aggressive take, Brewer attacked, spun off contact, earned a foul, and nailed a shot off the glass. Ben Davis was able to hold off Brebeuf 56-52.

NOMINEE #2: BLOOMINGTON NORTH'S MUSA JALLOW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a matchup on the road against a tough Whiteland squad, Bloomington North needed to get off to a strong start to be able to compete with the Warriors. Musa Jallow provided that spark, pouring it on early in the first quarter, including this rebound and follow-up dunk off a teammate's miss. Ultimately, Whiteland proved too strong, winning the game 86-73, but we'll remember this early play as well.