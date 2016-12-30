× Hoosiers set to fill Georgia Street to celebrate New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a classic New Year’s Eve tradition with a Hoosier twist. For the third year now, you can watch an Indy car descend on Georgia Street instead of a ball drop.

This year, organizers are expecting a larger crowd with more than 50,000 people. There will be fireworks, food and live music, including the headliner Jump Smokers.

If you need a break from the cold, you can hang out in the Hoosier Lottery Countdown Pavilion inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Organizers with Downtown Indy, Inc. say they’re working closely with law enforcement officials to make sure everyone stays safe.

The event will take place Saturday night on Georgia Street from 8 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. It’s free and open to all ages. If you can’t make it downtown, you can watch all the festivities starting at 11:30 on CBS4.