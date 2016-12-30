× Indy’s New Year’s Eve party on Georgia Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s a classic New Year’s Eve tradition with a Hoosier twist: For the third year now, you can watch an Indy car descend on Georgia Street instead of a ball drop.

This year, organizers are expecting a bigger crowd with than 50,000 people. There will be fireworks, food and live music, including the headliner Jump Smokers. If you need a break from the cold, you can hang out in the Hoosier Lottery Countdown Pavilion inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The event happens Saturday night on Georgia street from 8 p.m. to 12-30 p.m. It’s free and open to all ages.

If you can’t make it there, you can watch all the festivities starting at 11:30 on CBS4Indy.