Legally blind Colts fan to see game for the first time thanks to new technology

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Since he was 2 years old, a northwest Indiana man has been legally blind because of a condition known as Optic Nerve Hypoplasia.

He’s never been able to see his favorite football team—the Indianapolis Colts.

That will change this weekend for Scott Reese, who will witness his first Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday thanks to eSight, electronic glasses that help the legally blind see. The team is providing him tickets to the game as well as sideline passes for pregame warm-ups. He’ll also have the opportunity to deliver the game ball to officials, thanks to FedEx.

Reese has been a lifelong Colts fan, but he’s relied on the radio play-by-play of Bob Lamey to experience the team’s games.

“Even though I could not actually see what was happening on the field, the calls of Colts announcer Bob Lamey always painted the picture for me,” Reese said.

The Colts learned about Reese’s situation from eSight. The technology will allow him to fulfill a lifelong dream and see the team in action.

The eSight glasses have been used to help a blind mother see her newborn for the first time and allowed a legally blind 12-year-old Virginia boy to see his mother. Learn more about eSight here.

