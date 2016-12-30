Light morning snow and clearing skies this afternoon

Posted 4:36 AM, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 05:30AM, December 30, 2016

Good morning everyone! There are still a few light snow showers this morning in central Indiana, they will come to an end around 11am.

meteogram-wind-chill

Our skies will clear out as we head through the day with temperatures topping out  in the mid 30s. Winds will remain breezy today making us feel like the teens and 20s, so grab the heavier coat this morning.

adi-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Tomorrow a light wintry mix is possible around midday before temperatures warm above freezing and it transitions over to rain.

adi-2-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Light rain is possible in the evening hours as well but we should be dry in time to ring in the New Year!

adi-3-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Temperatures will be around freezing as we start 2017. New Year's day is looking cloudy with spotty evening showers.

max_happy_new_year-modified

Tuesday starts out warm but temperatures will fall through the day as another surge of cold air settles into the state.

br-am-7-day-forecast-int

 