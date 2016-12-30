Light morning snow and clearing skies this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning everyone! There are still a few light snow showers this morning in central Indiana, they will come to an end around 11am.

Our skies will clear out as we head through the day with temperatures topping out in the mid 30s. Winds will remain breezy today making us feel like the teens and 20s, so grab the heavier coat this morning.

Tomorrow a light wintry mix is possible around midday before temperatures warm above freezing and it transitions over to rain.

Light rain is possible in the evening hours as well but we should be dry in time to ring in the New Year!

Temperatures will be around freezing as we start 2017. New Year's day is looking cloudy with spotty evening showers.

Tuesday starts out warm but temperatures will fall through the day as another surge of cold air settles into the state.