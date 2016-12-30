× Mikesell’s recalls Nacho Cheese Tortilla chips because of salmonella risk

Mikesell’s is recalling Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips that could be contaminated with salmonella.

The company said its 2.25 oz. bags of Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips were distributed in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois.

The product comes in a package marked with UPC # 071104005543 on the back and with a sell by date of FEB0216, FEB1617 stamped on the upper right corner.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. However, salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The manufacturer said FDA testing performed at Valley Milk Products, LLC detected the presence of salmonella on equipment. Valley Milk Products, LLC is a secondary supplier to All American Seasoning, which supplies the nacho cheese seasoning for the chips.

Customers who have bought the chips should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call the company at 937-228-9400 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Eastern.