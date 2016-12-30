× New charges filed against former Zionsville gymnastics coach accused of molesting young athletes

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– A former gymnastics coach in Zionsville accused of touching girls inappropriately is now facing even more charges.

Kenneth “Andy” Arnold, 28, had been working at InterActive Academy since about 2009, according to Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer. Earlier this year, a young girl told her parent that Arnold had “touched (her) four-five times under her leotard while doing a gymnastics skill,” court paperwork said.

The gym’s director documented the incident in Arnold’s file, noting that he had been instructed of proper interactions with children and told in an email, “No holding, hugging, touching athletes to tell them to tighten up. No tickling or carrying kids on back.”

The gym let Arnold go in January, and sent a letter to parents about him.

He was charged with child molestation and battery, which he pleaded not guilty to in November. Since then, more girls have come forward saying he touched them inappropriately.

Arnold now faces two new charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.