Rain departs before 2017 starts; Windy close to a warm year

WARM FRONT LATE

Friday was the coolest afternoon in 10 days with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s - close to normal for this time of the year. The wind has created chills in the lower 20s and that will continue the rest of the night. We will remain dry but overnight a warm front will pass. Temperatures will be ion the rise later tonight.

WINDY SATURDAY

A brisk wind will carry clouds into the state by sunrise along with a chance of light rain. Trends are for limited rainfall amounts and intensity but still remains clear that any wet weather will be ending well before New Year's Eve celebrations. If you are heading out and downtown bundle up. A wind shift early afternoon will signal a cooler brand of air through the evening and overnight. Temperatures are expected below freezing by midnight.

WARM YEAR

A check of temperatures for 2016 show that this year is headed into the record books as one of the warmest. to date the 55.9° temperature is the 4th warmest on record. Records have been kept for 145 years. Each of the last four seasons have had a temperature surplus. Only two months this year have been 'below normal' - May and to date December.

COLDER PATTERN COMING

All cold weather signals are still a go for a colder pattern regime to take hold next week. A breezy, warm and wet system will impact us early in the week but the polar branch of the jet stream will be returning soon. It has been absent of the past week and a half but reestablishes itself across the lower 48 states by mid week.

Will there be snow? While details are still unclear at this distance, the fact is that where there is cold the snow will follow. Snow chances rise Thursday but we are seeing hints of a healthier southern jet stream fuel system late next week. We will monitor trends.