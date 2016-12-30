× Suspect apprehended after wild vehicle & foot chase on southeast side

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — What started as an attempted routine police stop ended with K-9 dogs cornering a fleeing suspect, who was then arrested by police.

The incident began in the 4400 block of Emerson Ave., where a police officer attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle with a mis-matched license plate. According to Beech Grove police, the suspect took off eastbound onto I-465 at Emerson Ave. The pursuit traveled south on Arlington Ave. near Washington St., then westbound on E. Thompson Rd., lasting about 10 minutes and covering perhaps 15 miles.

After driving through several residential yards, the suspect’s vehicle stopped in the Kroger parking lot in the 5500 block of E. Thompson Rd. There, a passenger in the vehicle surrendered, but the driver fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Eventually, an IMPD K-9 unit secured the suspect in a cul-de-sac at 3200 Kim Way.

This is a developing story and additional information will be posted when it becomes available.