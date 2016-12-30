× Tolls begin for bridges linking Indiana and Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The group overseeing tolling on the new Ohio River bridges connecting Kentucky and Indiana says electronic tolls for motorists are beginning.

RiverLink says in a statement that those crossing the downtown Lincoln and Kennedy bridges and the new Louisville East End bridge will have to begin paying tolls at 4 a.m. Friday.

The all-electronic tolling system means there will be no stopping and no coin machines.

Toll rates will range from $2 to $12, depending on vehicle size and whether the driver has a RiverLink account and transponder. Officials say drivers with transponders will pay the lowest toll rates. Drivers without transponders will get bills in the mail and pay higher toll rates.

Cameras will capture the license plates of drivers without transponders and bills will be sent in the mail.