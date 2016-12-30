Woman who was allegedly sent homemade bomb by ex-boyfriend: ‘He needs to be off the street’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – The woman who found a homemade bomb outside her house Thursday said she was threatened by Lionel Mackey Jr. for weeks prior to the incident.

Mackey was arrested Thursday after the bomb squad detonated an explosive outside PDQ Taxi in Muncie. Police say they found items used to build the bomb inside Mackey’s house.

Mackey now faces several charges for allegedly leaving the bomb for his ex-girlfriend, Margie Wolford.

“I never thought he would go this far to try to kill me,” Wolford said. “I’m very lucky that I’m alive. My daughter could’ve lost her mom.”

Wolford said the package she received included what appeared to be a jewelry box. She put it in her cab and drove to work. When she got there, she realized what the box contained.

“It was two pipes,” she said. “All I remember seeing was black tape and a battery.”

Wolford was granted a protective order against Mackey. She said he would still follow her, break into her car and leave threatening voicemails – including one the night before the bomb incident.

“There needs to be harsher laws,” Wolford said. “Because I have a protective order. It’s just like a piece of paper it seems like. He can do whatever he wants and get away with it.”

Mackey denied the allegations against him soon after being arrested. He also said Wolford was framing him.

“How am I framing you when the items were found in your home and I haven’t been there since November?” Wolford asked.

Court documents released Friday reveal Mackey told a detective “I [expletive] did it because I’m a [expletive] nutball.”

“He needs to be off the street,” Wolford said.

FOX59 has learned Mackey was released from prison earlier this year after serving time for a stalking conviction. Court records show he was charged in that case after sending threatening messages to another ex-girlfriend.

Mackey’s record also includes criminal recklessness and involuntary manslaughter.