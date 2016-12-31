× At least 35 reportedly killed in New Year’s attack on Istanbul night club

Istanbul’s governor says at least 35 people were killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.

Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Sahin said the incident was a “terror attack” without saying who may have carried it out.

Footage from the scene showed at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out. Media reports said police have cordoned off the area and an operation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.