IMPD urging residents not to celebrate New Year’s Eve by discharging weapons into the air

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking Indianapolis residents to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely and not discharge weapons into the air.

IMPD officers say the dangerous and illegal action can cause serious or fatal injury and lead to possible arrests and prosecution.

Police say a bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air. Smaller caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 300 feet per second and larger caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 500 feet per second. A rate of 150 to 170 feet per second can penetrate the human skin, while a velocity of 200 feet per second is sufficient to penetrate the human skull.

If arrested for firing a weapon, you could face a criminal recklessness charge, which is a level 6 felony, punishable by up to two and a half years in jail, and a potential fine of up to $10,000.

Officers say they traditionally respond to several calls regarding shots fired on New Year’s Eve. If you see someone firing a weapon, you’re urged to call 911.

Police are also asking those celebrating New Year’s Eve to not get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.