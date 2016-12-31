× Loft closing its doors at Circle Centre in January 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Loft is joining the group of retail stores that have recently closed their doors at the Circle Centre mall.

The store will officially close on Jan. 21, according to the IndyStar. The announcement was made this week.

The company will still have three locations in the Indianapolis area, including their locations at Castleton Square Mall, Greenwood Park Mall and The Shops at Perry Crossing

Loft manufactures and sells women’s clothing at more than 650 full-price and outlet stores in 46 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico.

Ascena Retail Group, the parent of Lane Bryant and Dressbarn, purchased Loft and Ann Taylor in May 2015. The acquisition was valued at about $2 billion.

The 20-year-old Circle Center has seen nearly a dozen retailers leave since the first of the year, including longtime stores such as Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch and Johnston & Murphy as well as eateries such as Johnny Rockets and the California Pizza Kitchen.

But Simon Property Group also reported that the mall had its most profitable year ever in 2015, thanks to newer tenants such as the Yard House sports bar and IndyStar.