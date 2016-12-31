More rain to move in Sunday night and Monday

Posted 10:51 PM, December 31, 2016, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Saturday evening! Temperatures will fall to the mid-20s to start the new year on Sunday. We'll have a clear sky with some patchy fog. A mostly sunny sky is expected throughout the day with more clouds south. A few showers can't be ruled out across our southern counties and that rain will spread north Sunday night.

Temperatures will top out in the low 40s Sunday afternoon and rise to the mid-50s Monday. Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible Monday. Colder weather moves in by mid-next week. --Danielle Dozierrpm-4-km-precip-type1

