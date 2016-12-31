× Pence Chicago fundraiser visit draws protests

CHICAGO (AP) _ Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s appearance at a Republican fund-raiser in downtown Chicago drew about 150 protesters who chanted “Mike Pence go away!”

The Indiana governor spoke at a luncheon Friday. Protesters from several groups gathered outside.

Tickets for the fund-raiser started at $2,700 per person. According to a Pence aide the vice president-elect raised about $1 million for the Republican National Committee.

Among the members of the host committee were Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, state GOP chairman Tim Schneider and Republican members of Illinois’ congressional delegation.