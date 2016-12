× Person in critical condition after shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 8300 block of Whipporwill Drive around 7:30 a.m. on reports of a person shot.

When police arrived they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.