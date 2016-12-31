× Police investigating after 5-year-old girl is accidentally shot in head on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was shot in the head on the city’s northeast side Saturday.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive around 2:05 p.m.

Police believe the shooting may have been accidental.

The girl, who was not immediately identified, was transported to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.