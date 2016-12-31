× Pursuit of stolen vehicle leads to arrest of Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man is facing several charges after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday morning.

The pursuit began around 3 a.m. when a state trooper attempted to stop a 2006 Black Volkswagen Jetta at the intersection of State Road 46 and County Road 500 West in Bartholomew County. The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Nathaniel L. Jones-Knight, then reportedly fled.

Around the same time, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department received information that the Jetta had just been stolen from the Taco Bell on 25th Street in Columbus.

Police say Jones-Knight led officers on a 10-minute pursuit that ended in the Harrison Lakes neighborhood. The suspect stopped on Raintree Drive and reportedly fled from the vehicle on foot.

Officers soon found Jones-Knight nearby and took him into custody without further incident. He was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a hypodermic syringe.

Jones-Knight was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where he submitted to a blood draw for intoxication. He was then transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was charged with of auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of a hypodermic syringe, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, and operating while intoxicated (controlled substance).