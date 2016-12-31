RECIPES: Oceanaire’s Chesapeake Bay Style Crab Cakes

Ingredients:
Crabmeat, Jumbo Lump – 16 ounces
Fresh Bread, diced – 1 cup
Yellow Onion, diced – 1/4 cup
Parsley, fresh, chopped – 2 TBL
Mayonnaise – 3 Tbsp.
Dijon Mustard, Grey Poupon – 1 Tbsp.
Eggs, whole – 2 each
Worcestershire Sauce – 1 tsp.
Old Bay Seasoning – 1 tsp.
- Drain crabmeat of excess liquid and place in a mixing bowl.
- In a separate bowl, combine the fresh diced bread with the remaining ingredients with the aid of a wire whip.
- Add the crab meat to the bread mixture. Fold gently with a rubber spatula to combine all ingredients.
- Divide evenly into 4 oz portions…
- Gently form the crab cake into a loose ball shape
- Place cakes on a plastic lined sheet pan and cover with plastic wrap
To Bake:
- Place clarified butter on a baking pan
- Place crab cake on a baking pan on top of clarified butter, and brush the top of the cakes with clarified butter. Place in 450 degree oven.
- Bake for approximately 8-10 minutes until thoroughly cooked thorough, and nicely browned and crisped on top
- Remove from oven and serve immediately with lemon and mustard sauce and/ or tartar sauce