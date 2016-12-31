RECIPES: Oceanaire’s Chesapeake Bay Style Crab Cakes

Ingredients:

Crabmeat, Jumbo Lump –  16 ounces

Fresh Bread, diced –  1 cup

Yellow Onion, diced – 1/4 cup

Parsley, fresh, chopped –  2 TBL

Mayonnaise  – 3 Tbsp.

Dijon Mustard, Grey Poupon –  1 Tbsp.

Eggs, whole – 2 each

Worcestershire Sauce  – 1 tsp.

Old Bay Seasoning – 1 tsp.

  1. Drain crabmeat of excess liquid and place in a mixing bowl.
  2. In a separate bowl, combine the fresh diced bread with the remaining ingredients with the aid of a wire whip.
  3. Add the crab meat to the bread mixture. Fold gently with a rubber spatula to combine all ingredients.
  4. Divide evenly into 4 oz portions…
  5. Gently form the crab cake into a loose ball shape
  6. Place cakes on a plastic lined sheet pan and cover with plastic wrap

To Bake:

  1. Place clarified butter on a baking pan
  2. Place crab cake on a baking pan on top of clarified butter, and brush the top of the cakes with clarified butter. Place in 450 degree oven.
  3. Bake for approximately 8-10 minutes until thoroughly cooked thorough, and nicely browned and crisped on top
  4. Remove from oven and serve immediately with lemon and mustard sauce and/ or tartar sauce