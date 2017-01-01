× Mason’s 31 lead Minnesota to victory at No. 15 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Nate Mason scored 31 points, and Eric Curry scored seven of his 10 in overtime as Minnesota upset No. 15 Purdue 91-82 on Sunday.

The teams traded baskets to begin the extra period before a Curry basket began an 11-0, victory-clinching run that snapped the Boilermakers’ seven-game winning streak.

Minnesota (13-2, 1-1) overcame 28 points and 22 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan, but it wasn’t enough to save the Boilermakers (12-3, 1-1).

Swanigan’s layup with 4.6 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 73 and forced overtime. Dupree McBrayer’s 3-point attempt for Minnesota at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

The Golden Gophers began the game by making their first eight shots and building a 17-4 lead, but Purdue rallied to lead 50-43 with 13:39 remaining. Mason scored 10 during the next three minutes, and it was back and forth the rest of the way.

Jordan Murphy added 16 points for Minnesota, which lost its Big Ten opener this past Tuesday night, 75-74 to Michigan State in overtime in Minneapolis.