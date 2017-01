INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A baby born to a Martinsville couple is believed to be the first born in Marion County in the New Year.

Joanna and Bobby Long welcomed baby Kennedy at Franciscan Health Indianapolis at 12:27 a.m. Sunday.

Kennedy weighed in at 7 pounds and 1 ounce and measured 20 inches long.

Eskenazi Health welcomed their first baby minutes later at 12:52 a.m.