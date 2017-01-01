NYE celebratory bullets find Indy woman`s bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Several Indianapolis families are still feeling the effects of some people's New Years celebrations.

IMPD responded to at least 14 incidents of celebratory bullets falling onto people's homes or vehicles.

“It was about two minutes before they were going to drop the car on Channel 4 and I was laying there in my bed," 78-year-old Chris Wade said. "And the first one hit here.... you could see the smoke and debris from the dry wall flying across the house.”

Wade was planning to ring in the New Year with her 18-year-old grandson who was home from college when someone's celebratory bullet came into her bedroom. As they checked the damage and prepared to call police, two more bullets flew into Wade's bedroom.

“At that point we are petrified so we get down because I don’t know where the next one is coming from," Wade said.

Police responded to the incident and took the bullets as evidence. They say they will keep the bullets and compare them to bullets from other crimes to find a possible suspect.

Wade said her and her family are still getting over the incident and want people to realize the bullets that went off around New Years Eve leave a lasting impact.

“It’s just dangerous," Wade said. "I know that people think it’s fun and that’s the way to ring in the New Year, but I think they should be very, very careful and go someplace where there’s not homes and people that could get injured as a result.”