IN Focus: Panelists preview busy month, year ahead

INDIANAPOLIS - A new year in politics means a new start in 2017, and that new start happens quickly, with Congress and state lawmakers back in session later this week.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Albright, Tim Swarens, Jennifer Wagner and Mike Murphy look ahead to the many events on the political calendar in January:

Congress & state lawmakers back in session Tue, Jan 3rd

Gov-elect Eric Holcomb's inauguration Mon, Jan 9th

Holcomb delivers State of the State address Tue, Jan 17th

Presidential/VP inauguration in Washington D.C. on Fri, Jan 20th

The IN Focus team will be in DC for complete live coverage of the inauguration later this month.