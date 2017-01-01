× Showers return to kick off the work week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! If you’re headed back to work Monday, plan on having an umbrella. Spotty showers will be around Monday morning and become more widespread in the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon or evening. Otherwise, we’ll see a cloudy sky with some patchy fog around in the morning.

Temperatures will start in the low 40s and climb to the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Rain will continue Tuesday with temperatures for highs in the 50s before falling during the day as a cold front moves through. The front will be a strong one with lows in the low 20s by Wednesday morning.

Both the European model and Canadian model show a wave moving across the area Thursday and with temperatures cold enough, the moisture would be in the form of snow. We’ll watch this carefully as highs will only be in the low 20s.

The arctic air sticks around late next week with single-digit lows Friday morning. –Danielle Dozier