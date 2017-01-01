× Turner’s double-double leads Pacers over Magic, 117-104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 117-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Paul George added 19 points for the Pacers (17-18), who have won two straight after a season-worst four-game losing streak last month.

Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Jeff Green and Serge Ibaka each scored 17 points for the Magic (15-20).

Indiana went on a 6-0 spurt midway through the fourth quarter to pull away. Monta Ellis scored back-to-back baskets to put the Pacers ahead 101-82. Later, George made a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 108-88 lead with 4:48 to go.