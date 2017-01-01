× Violent night rings in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Violence rang in the New Year downtown early Sunday morning as police responded to a shooting and a report of shots fired.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to the area of South Meridian St. and Georgia St. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a black SUV with its windshield shot multiple times, but there were no reports of injuries.

Police say the SUV was in a travel lane of the parking lot and that’s where the shooting occurred. They have not located the driver, police say he or she fled the scene before they arrived.

Less than an hour later, IMPD responded to a person shot in the 900 block of North Pennsylvania St. They found a woman in a parking lot who’d been shot in the upper right chest,. Medics transported her to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition. Police say she was uncooperative as they tried to get information about a possible suspect.

“We think she, by the way she was acting, she might know who the assailant was, but we don’t know for sure,” said Lt. Joe Sherron of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

A spokesperson for the police department said the woman continued to be uncooperative with police at the hospital and this remains an active an ongoing investigation.

Throughout the city, there were multiple reports of shots fired after midnight, with several reports of damage from stray bullets. Police say those responsible can face criminal recklessness charges.