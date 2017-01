× Woman struck by car and killed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was killed when she was struck by a car early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 12:30, police were called to the area of 16th Street and North College Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman who had been struck by a car while crossing College. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car was taken by IMPD for a blood draw. There is no word on any potential charges at this time.