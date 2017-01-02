× 544 boys on waitlist to find a mentor in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of children in central Indiana want a mentor, but can’t find one.

January is National Mentoring Month and groups like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana are raising the alarm about the shortage of mentors, especially for boys.

Right now, 544 boys are on a wait-list for a mentor; that’s 71% of the wait-list.

Some say it could be due to people’s fears they won’t have enough time to mentor a child.

“Most men don’t recognize that it’s only like an hour a week,” said Camishe Nunely, a mental health therapist who owns Healing Your Hidden Hurts. She mentors youth and urges other to do so as well.

“There is a struggle between maintaining the house and maintaining our jobs. There’s this balance and then finding a way to make room for a mentee relationship, sometimes the idea of that seems a little bit bigger than it actually is.”

Nunley said it’s incredibly important for these children to find someone to guide them. It can be a life-changing experience for these youth.

“If you’re able to provide that for someone and bring them along and show them an effective way of living their life, I mean, what a resolution to have to be able to build into somebody and stop them from taking a wrong path in their life.”

If you’d like to volunteer to be a Big Brother or Big Sister, fill out this form.