Children at center of Amber Alert found safe in Brown County; police continue search for father

PRINCE’S LAKES, Ind. – The Amber Alert declared for two boys Monday has been cancelled after the children were found safe in Brown County.

Police say the situation stemmed from a custody battle. The boys’ grandparents were reportedly awarded custody a few days ago. During a visit in Prince’s Lakes, police say the kids’ father, 40-year-old John Rader, lured them to a car and drove off with them.

Officers say John “knew they were on his tail,” so he dropped the kids off with a friend in Brown County. That friend decided to have people take the kids back to their grandparents. In the meantime, police tracked a phone and were able to intersect the people with the kids, picking them up and reunited them with their grandparents.

The friend, whose identity has not released, was arrested for interfering with the investigation. The kids’ mother, Christina Williams, is also wanted on warrants unrelated to this case

Police are still searching for John. He is thought to be driving a white 2007 Ford 500 with black tinted windows, two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate number 727MIO. He was last seen in Columbus.

Officers say John is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds in weight, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to contact the Prince’s Lakes Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

The photos and names of the children involved in this story have been removed to protect their identities.