× Colts face uncertainty on ‘Black Monday’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The colts ended their season on a high note with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team faces uncertainty on “Black Monday,” a day when some NFL head coaches and general managers are fired.

Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson and Head Coach Chuck Pagano are under contract for the next three seasons, but many are wondering if their time will be cut short. This is the second season in a row where the Colts have missed the playoffs, which hasn’t happened since the 1997-1998 season.

Pagano was asked about his job following Sunday’s game. He dodged the question saying, “Happy New Year. Happy New Year. It was a great win, really proud of this team and can’t wait to see my wife and kids.”

Team Owner Jim Irsay didn’t talk to the media after Sunday’s game. He’s expected to announce a decision soon, possibly as early as Monday afternoon.