Driver critically injured in I-65 crash on city's south side

The driver of a car that police say was traveling at excessive speed was critically injured when the vehicle veered off of I-65, flipping several times before coming to rest far from the roadway.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 2:45 a.m. on northbound I-65 just south of I-465 on the city’s south side. The unidentified driver was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

According to Indiana State Police investigators the car flipped at least five times, and the driver–who was not wearing a seat belt– was ejected from the vehicle. Witnesses told investigators that the car was airborne at a significant height. Police say that if not for a Good Samaritan who saw the accident and contacted authorities, the crash site might well have not been discovered until daybreak.