Man arrested after firing handgun at SUV driven by juveniles

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Frankton, Indiana police officer rolled up on an unusual scene when responding to a traffic accident on New Year’s Day: a man at the accident scene firing a handgun at a white SUV traveling northbound on State Road 9 in Madison County. Three juveniles were driving the SUV, and were uninjured by the gunfire.

The shooter, Jordan Ray Mace, was the driver of the vehicle involved in the traffic accident in the 3100 block of N. State Road 9 in Anderson. Mace had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Department news release. He was arrested without incident.

The juveniles had given the suspect a ride from where he had left his car alongside the road and then drove him back to his car, according to the news release. Mace told police that the juveniles were supposed to then give him a ride elsewhere, but left abruptly instead. He said that he got very angry but doesn’t know why he decided to fire his weapon at their vehicle, according to police.

Mace faces charges of attempted battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.