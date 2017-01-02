× Man arrested after pet donkey is fatally shot during domestic dispute in northern Indiana

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in northern Indiana are investigating the deliberate killing of a pet donkey.

La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the wounded animal named Jack while responding to a possible domestic disturbance around 9 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived to the home in the 8600 block of Wilhelm Road, they found 50-year-old Olvydas Abromavieius and a woman arguing. Officers say the two were both intoxicated and the woman claimed Abromavieius had physically battered her.

A deputy later found the donkey bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound near its eye. A local veterinarian was summoned, but the nearly 5-year-old animal died before they arrived.

Abromavieius was charged with class “A” misdemeanor of Domestic Battery, as well as Domestic Violence Animal Cruelty, a level 6 felony.

Abromavieius was initially taken to La Porte Hospital due to a high level on intoxication before being cleared to be booked into the La Porte County Jail. His blood alcohol level was reported to be .30%.