Police: Man in serious condition after being found shot at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found shot at an Indianapolis gas station Monday morning.

The man was found with gunshot wounds at 34th and Emerson around 11:30 a.m. The man told police he was shot in the back in the 4000 block of East 34th Street; the exit wound went through his chest. Police said someone drove him to the gas station after he was hit.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition, police said. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the shooting victim has an open warrant in a methamphetamine case.