Some Colts fans call for changes following disappointing season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - One day after the Colts season ended with no playoffs in the picture, the team remains the talk of the town with some calling for changes to the leadership of the franchise.

“At some point professional sports are not about participation. That’s for the young kids. This is about winning and losing," Grady and Big Joe Co-Host Joe Staysniak said. "(Losing) is not an option and that’s why changes have to be made in my opinion.”

Coach Chuck Pagano held a press conference Monday afternoon and when he asked if he'd be returning to the Colts next year he responded, "I don’t have any reason to believe why I wouldn’t be.”

Pagano also admitted in the press conference he hadn't spoken to Colts Owner Jim Irsay about his future. Irsay will be the one to ultimately make the decision to keep Pagano and General Manager Ryan Grigson for next season, who have both come under heavy scrutiny this year. Pagano for the team's play on the field and Grigson for the players he's drafted and picked up in free agency.

“When your team is as slow starting as the Colts have been throughout the five year process there is something wrong with the coaching in that regard. You have to have your guys ready to play each and every week," Staysniak said. “And you got a locker room full of guys that are sensational human beings... so that’s great for a dinner party, but I want to win football games.”

Pagano and Grigson joined the Colts franchise five years ago and haven't had a losing record any season. However, the last two years the team's finished 8-8 and not in the playoffs. Staysniak said the team's reaction to its win in final game of the season to the 3-13 Jacksonville Jaguars is a telling sign of the of where the franchise is currently.

“If you’re all excited and the guys are happy about being 8 and 8, then the whole culture has to change and that’s the coach, that’s the GM, that’s everything," Big Joe said.

Colts fans at the Colts Grill Monday afternoon had mixed emotions about the season, and some feel the team should stay the course. Grigson and Pagano are both under contract with the team for the next three years.

“I think (Pagano is )good with the players," Brett Massengale said. "(If) the players respect you and they like you that’s a good start.”

Still others like Staysniak believe the duo has run their course and it is time for a change.

“They’ve had five years to get this thing together, get it going and not only has it not got where it needs to be, it’s going the other direction," he said. "It’s actually trending downward to use Chuck’s term. It’s trending in the wrong direction and that needs to be changed.”