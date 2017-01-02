× Tracking fog and showers this Monday. Mild weather to jarring cold arrives midweek!

Fog continues to increase in coverage from the south to the north this morning, as sprinkles and pockets of mist are now developing too! The weather remains mild for January and even warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon. If enjoying the day off, be sure to grab the umbrella though, as rain chances will increase in coverage through the day. Here is your planner:

By the way, rain chances will continue through Tuesday night and totals will range widely from north to south! Some areas may only see .10″ but elsewhere near an inch is possible, if a few storms develop south. Sharper cold front arrive Wednesday morning and will bring us back to reality! Tough wind chills and snow chances will be around at times, while a weekend system bears watching!