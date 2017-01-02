Tracking showers tonight and a big temperature drop mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Monday afternoon! I'm tracking showers in central Indiana this evening. An occasional thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are possible through Tuesday. Aside from rain, fog will continue overnight with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday and shift the winds to the northwest. They will become breezy with gusts to 20 mph late day.

Much colder air will arrive by Tuesday night with lows in the low 20s and highs only in the upper 20s on Wednesday.

Light snow looks to move through the area on Thursday as a wave of energy passes through central Indiana. It may be a light, accumulating snow but I will hold off on snow totals until we get closer. The arctic air will settle in and stick around through the end of the week with single-digit air temperatures Friday morning. --Danielle Dozier