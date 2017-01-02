× Wayne Twp. crews battle $100,000 townhouse fire

What firefighters were told was a small fire turned out to be a much larger blaze on the city’s west side. Three adults in the home escaped without injuries.

Wayne Township firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a town home in the 2900 block of Horse Hill E. Dr. late Sunday. When they arrived an occupant told them there was a small fire inside. Crews then noticed smoke and fire coming from around the structure’s chimney. Further investigation found a large amount of fire and smoke on the second floor.

It took about half and hour to bring the fire under control. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a second, attached town home. The structure damage estimate was placed at $100,000. The cause is under investigation.