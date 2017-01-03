Concord building set to reopen as community space in midtown Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- From the multi-million dollar Tarkington Park, to the announcement that the Concord building at the corner of 38th and Illinois streets will reopen. Midtown Indianapolis Inc. says the area is the place to live, work and play.

Phase one of Tarkington Park is now complete. It's the epicenter of the five neighborhoods that all join here to form the area known as Maple Crossing.

"For the first time in decades residents across east and west of meridian and north and south of 38th street are working toward a common goal of making a great community for everybody to enjoy," said Midtown Indianapolis Inc. Executive Director, Michael McKillip.

Phase two of the $6 million investment will include a performance stage, basketball courts and a cafe is also in the works among other tools to help midtown thrive.

"Other initiatives are transit in 2017, housing stabilization, crime prevention, education resources, down payment assistance for homeowners," McKillip said.

And just a block away, a well known structure will be the space to welcome visitors to midtown and for neighbors to gather. The Concord building also knowing as 305 Hot. Director of Engagement and Operation, Mali Jeffers grew up in the same neighborhood and will lead the charge to transform the space.

"This is an opportunity to kind of open the space back up to the people walking by every day and provide a welcoming inclusive space for the neighbors," Jeffers said.

The new year marked day one on the job for Jeffers and she says the possibilities are endless.

"Open and hopeful for a lot of different things. This is an opportunity to bring makers in. To bring entrepreneurs in to be a space for hanging out to ask questions to learn more about your neighborhood, to learn more about the city," Jeffers said.

The Concord building will reopen this summer along with the progress of phase two for Tarkington Park.