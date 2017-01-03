× Dense fog advisory until 10:00 am…sharply colder air arrives tonight! Small snow chance for Thursday.

Heavy fog developed overnight and is creating some big issues out-the-door this Tuesday morning! No school delays yet but some could begin to pop-up around 6:00am. Along with the fog, scattered showers continue to fall and temperatures remain very mild for early January.

A strong, harsher, cold front will be passing through the state this afternoon, creating more rain chances, as temperatures begin to slowly slip downward! Wind speeds will increase and even colder air will be driven in for the overnight. This could create some icy patches (re-freezing) in spots by tomorrow morning, while temperatures bottom out around 22°!

The deep freeze is back and there will be a chance of light snow on Thursday! A dusting in spots possible but even a dusting in this air could create some slick spots. Look for more updates on tracking the next snow chances, as the worst of it could fall south of the Ohio River.