George scores 32 as Pacers beat Pistons 121-116

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JANUARY 03: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers tries to get to the basket past Marcus Morris #13 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at the Palace of Auburn Hills on January 3, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Paul George had 32 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116 on Tuesday night.

Myles Turner and Jeff Teague each scored 17 for Indiana, which blew a 15-point first-half lead but pulled away in the fourth quarter to win its third straight game. The Pacers (18-18) are 2 1/2 games ahead of Detroit (16-21) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 22 points. Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson each had a double-double.

Detroit lost for the eighth time in 10 games, with two of the defeats coming at home to Indiana.

The Pacers hit six of seven 3-pointers in the first quarter to score a season-high 36 points and take an eight-point lead. The margin was as big as 15 in the second before the Pistons rallied late to pull to 66-60.

