Have a cold or aches? Here are the old wives’ tales that work

Can honey soothe a sore throat? Will chicken soup help a cold? Home remedies for common ailments have been passed down for generations. And while it can be difficult to prove some old wives’ tales actually work, in these two cases and others, there is evidence to support their effectiveness in providing relief from minor illnesses and conditions.

In treating sore throats, honey has an antibacterial effect and also draws water out of inflamed tissue, reducing swelling and discomfort. If you have a cold, chicken soup can help with congestion, and it inhibits white blood cells that cause inflammation. Additionally, chicken contains cysteine, an amino acid that thins mucus in the lungs.

For sinus pain and allergies, saline rinses and nasal irrigation can be effective in relieving symptoms. The neti pot, originating from the Ayurvedic/yoga medical tradition, is one way to irrigate the nasal cavity using lukewarm distilled water and salt in the correct ratio.

Another wives’ tale that may be worth a try is ingesting two to three ounces of pickle juice to relieve nocturnal leg cramps. According to a Harvard University researcher, protons in pickle juice stimulate an ion channel that activates the spinal column, preventing the firing of nerves that cause leg cramps.

Peppermint oil is sometimes used to relieve an upset stomach. While there is no clear evidence that this particular remedy reduces stomach pain, it does relax muscles, which may help with discomfort. Because peppermint oil can make heartburn worse, those with acid reflux (GERD) should avoid using it without consulting a doctor.

While home remedies can provide temporary relief for minor illnesses and health concerns, it’s important to talk with your doctor before using any remedy for a long period of time. A physician should also be consulted if an illness or health condition persists or symptoms worsen.

Karuna Anantharaman, MD, specializes in family medicine.