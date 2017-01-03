× IMPD investigating fatal near east side shooting as first homicide of 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a man died Tuesday in Indianapolis’ first homicide of 2017.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found the 28-year-old male victim shot one time outside of a residence. EMA personnel arrived and tried reviving the man, but he died on-scene.

“Somebody in the neighborhood obviously must have heard shots fired or must’ve seen someone shot and called 911,” said Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD. “Any murder is not acceptable and we are always going to work to solve these cases and hopefully mitigate additional murders.”

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses, looking for what they can learn about this investigation.

This story is developing.